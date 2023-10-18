ST. LOUIS – For the first time in a decade, Nolan Arenado will not win the National League’s Gold Glove Award at third base.

Arenado started off his MLB career with 10 consecutive NL Gold Glove honors from 2013 to 2022. The Gold Glove Awards recognize the top defensive players at each position in any given year.

Rawlings announced its 2023 Gold Glove finalists at each position, in addition to super utility nominees, on Wednesday. Three finalists are eligible for any given position. Nolan Arenado was not included among the National League’s three finalists at third base this year, therefore he will come up empty-handed in the Gold Glove department for the first time in his 11-year career.

The three finalists for third base are Pittsburgh’s Ke’Bryan Hayes, Colorado’s Ryan McMahon and Atlanta’s Austin Riley. Hayes is largely considered the favorite out of this bunch, as his 17 outs above average and 21 defensive runs saved are among the best of all MLB infielders this year.

Admittedly, it was a bit of a down year for Arenado defensively. According to Baseball Reference, he finished with a negative “Total Zone & Total Fielding Runs Above Average” rating for the first time in his career in 2023. Arenado only accrued one defensive run saved this season as well, per FieldingBible.com.

After St. Louis took home a NL-record five Gold Gloves just two seasons ago, only one Cardinal was nominated for a Gold Glove this year. Tommy Edman is a finalist for the National League’s Gold Glove super utility award for a second straight year. He will battle Los Angeles’ Mookie Betts and San Diego’s Ha-Seong Kim for honors.

Gold Glove winners from both the National and American League’s are set to be announced Nov. 5 on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight” programming.