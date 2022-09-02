ST. LOUIS – An honor so nice, he won it twice. St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado was named National League Player of the Month after an adventurous August.

Areando led the National League with nine home runs and 29 RBIs last month while cruising to a .364 batting average and league-leading 1.139 OPS. The 31-year-old third baseman enjoyed a 10-game hitting streak through mid-August and homered in three consecutive games from Aug. 10-12.

Arenado was also named NL Player of the Month in April. He enters the season’s final full month with a .307 batting average, 36 doubles, 28 home runs and 89 RBI on the season.

The Cardinals are well-represented with Player of the Month accolades after first baseman Paul Goldschmidt earned honors in May.

St. Louis kicks off a Labor Day weekend series with the Chicago Cubs on Friday, leading the NL Central by 6.5 games behind a 76-55 record.