ST. LOUIS – More tough luck hits the St. Louis Cardinals in a challenging season. Young slugger Nolan Gorman lands on the injured list with a lower back strain.

Gorman, who ranks second on the team in home runs and RBI, has dealt with back tightness periodically throughout the season. He will be sidelined through at least the final week of August.

Along with Gorman’s injuries, the Cardinals have been a bit banged up in recent days. Willson Contreras, Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman all left games earlier this week with various injury concerns.

In a corresponding move to placing Gorman on the injured list, the Cardinals call up minor-league prospect Richie Palacios, acquired from the Cleveland Guardians in June.

For now, top prospect Masyn Winn remains with Triple-A Memphis. Winn ranks among minor-league baseball’s hit leaders this season and is widely regarded as the best prospect in the Cardinals organization.

With Gorman and Edman, the team’s top middle infielders, both bit by the injury bug, it would seem an opportune time to call up Winn and give him an opportunity at MLB at-bats. Last week, Cardinals lead executive John Mozeliak said there was some sort of “balance” needed before a callup, though he previously hinted around deadline that Winn could debut as soon as this season.

The Cardinals, tied for last place in the NL Central with a 54-67 record, open a four-game home series with the New York Mets on Thursday evening.