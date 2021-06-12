Nolan Gorman has historic night in Springfield Cardinals win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Cardinals win 9-2 behind Nolan Gorman’s three homer night.

Thinking about just winning again tomorrow too pic.twitter.com/idRYIw4IR3 — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 13, 2021

The Cardinals No. 2 overall prospect got the Birds on the scoreboard quick with his first home run in the game at the bottom of the first for a 1-0 Cardinals lead.

We're going, going, GORMAN for the third time in under 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/Nv06H9ilUK — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 12, 2021

Gorman then strikes again in the bottom of the second with a two-run shot for his second homer of the night.

What if we told you…



that Nolan Gorman…



…HIT ANOTHER ONE! pic.twitter.com/erAJKBeLQE — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 12, 2021

And in the bottom of the fourth after a home run from shortstop Delvin Perez, Gorman takes the ball to deep right field for his third home run of the game.

Nolan x Nolan x Nolan!



3 at-bats. 3 home runs for @NolanGorman! pic.twitter.com/fE5bSfB5HB — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 13, 2021

Broadcaster for the Springfield Cardinals, Andrew Buchbinder, said this wasn’t just a memorable night for Gorman but an historic one for the Springfield Cardinals.

“No Springfield Cardinals has ever hit a third home run in the same game in the regular season,” Buchbinder said.

Gorman finished the night with three home runs, four RBI’s and a walk.

He’s now hit five home runs over the last two games and seven over his last five games for 10 total on the season.