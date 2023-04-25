ST. LOUIS – Just last year, Albert Pujols embarked on his final run as a St. Louis Cardinals and reached 700 home runs. He’s now enjoying retirement after 23 storied seasons in Major League Baseball.

Pujols joined FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne for a brief one-on-one conversation last week around his PGA Tour Champions celebrity tournament.

It’s a conversation you won’t want to miss. Pujols reflects on his sendoff season, offers insight into a possible future in coaching and his hopes as the St. Louis Cardinals 2023 season moves along.