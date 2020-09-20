O’Neill ends no-hit bid, Cardinals rally past Pirates 5-4

CORRECTS TO SINGLE, INSTEAD OF DOUBLE – St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader celebrates with Paul Goldschmidt after scoring on a single by Tommy Edman during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run double to end a no-hit bid started by Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied to beat the Pirates 5-4. Keller threw 84 pitches over six no-hit innings and was pulled from the game leading 4-0, but the Cardinals scored five runs off relief pitchers Geoff Hartlieb and Sam Howard in the seventh. O’Neill broke up the no-hit bid and keyed the inning with his bases-loaded double against Howard. St. Louis improved to 25-24 and is a game ahead of Cincinnati and Milwaukee for second place in the NL Central. The top two teams in each division advancing to the expanded postseason.

  • Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jose Osuna rounds third after hitting a solo home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim collects himself on the mound after giving up a solo home run to Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jose Osuna during the the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • St. Louis Cardinals’ Tommy Edman drives in a run with a single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Sam Howard during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Sam Howard, left, walks off the mound after handing the ball to manager Derek Shelton, second from left, during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera (92) celebrates with catcher Matt Wieters after getting the final out of a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

