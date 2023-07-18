ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals will activate outfielder Tyler O’Neill from the injured list on Thursday and plan to use him in a starting role immediately, pushing Dylan Carlson out of a starting spot and creating another logjam in the outfield.

Cardinals executive John Mozeliak and manager Oli Marmol both confirmed Monday the plan is to use a starting outfield of Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker and O’Neill upon his return. Marmol confirmed Tuesday that O’Neill will return in time for a four-game road series with the Chicago Cubs.

O’Neill returns nearly two weeks before the MLB trade deadline. Trade buzz started building around the 27-year-old in the offseason. A rash of injuries over the last few seasons, plus some comments from Marmol early this season about his effort, leaves some wondering if the Cardinals might part ways with O’Neill at the deadline. He is under team control through 2024.

Carlson has the most career starts at centerfield than all other active Cardinals teammates combined. The 24-year-old’s offensive returns haven’t quite lined up to the pedigree of a top-tier prospect from several years ago. Though his defense remains steady, Carlson in a part-time role likely means the Cardinals are sacrificing some fielding for a potentially more dynamic offense, at least in the short-term.

The Cardinals were adamant on keeping Carlson last year at the trade deadline when perennial All-Star Juan Soto became available. One year later, his role and future with the Cardinals is a bit uncertain.

“It’s definitely tough,” Carlson told MLB.com’s John Denton on Monday. ““I feel like I can really help this team, but opportunities have been scattered, and it hurts, honestly. I just try to do what I can to be ready for these guys and ultimately try to help us win.”

Earlier in the season, the Cardinals were largely rotating O’Neill, Nootbaar, Carlson and Walker in the outfield. Walker was optioned to the minors in late-April when starting opportunities were less abundant. Marmol cited a logjam, similar to what looks to be ahead, behind Walker’s option.

The Cardinals have not yet disclosed what a corresponding move might be in O’Neill’s return, but it appears the team will make a bullpen start on Wednesday and possibly send down a starting pitcher after that.

The Cardinals have won three straight games and hold a 41-53 record. They are 11 games back of the NL Central, their closest path to a postseason spot. FanGraphs gives the Cardinals an 8.4 percent chance of making playoffs.