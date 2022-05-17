NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler O’Neill redeemed himself after setting a Cardinals record for a doubleheader with six strikeouts, beating out a tiebreaking infield single in the ninth inning as St. Louis beat the New York Mets 4-3 to split their twinbill.

After New York tied it in the eighth, St. Louis drew two walks against Joely Rodríguez in the ninth. Pinch-hitter Nolan Arenado struck out against ex-Rockies teammate Adam Ottavino for the second out.

O’Neill then hit a weak roller off Ottavino.

Sure-handed third baseman Eduardo Escobar charged hard but double clutched at the ball, allowing the speedy O’Neill to reach first while Brendan Donovan scored from third.

After dropping game one of Tuesday’s double-header 3-1, the Cardinals returned the favor to even the series. Games 3 and 4 will continue on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.