Online betting site analysis: Cardinals “most hated” MLB team in six states

ST. LOUIS–The Cardinals-Cubs rivalry is set to be renewed this weekend at Busch Stadium, and analysis from an online betting site is revealing some information many have suspected. The Cubs are the most-hated team on Twitter in Missouri, according to Betonline’s analysis of geotagged Twitter data.
The same research shows that the Cardinals, despite a large regional fanbase, are the most-hated in six states, including border states Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.
The analysis was done over the last month and included roughly 90,000 tweets that included phrases like , “I hate the Cardinals” or “I hate the Yankees”. The Los Angeles Dodgers were hated in the most states (9), while the Braves, Phillies, Giants and Indians were tied with being hated in only 1 state.
The analysis found that no team was “most-hated” in its home state.