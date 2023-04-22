ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are one of baseball’s most storied franchises, and even the most dedicated fans can learn something new about the team on any given day.

That applies well beyond things like World Series titles, stats on the back of baseball cards or observations from a baseball game. Things you might not usually associate with the Cardinals. Things that, for lack of a better non-baseball term, might seem a bit out of left field.

One Chicago-based Twitter user has made it his mission to not only provide odd scoops on his hometown favorite White Sox, but also the Cardinals and every other MLB franchise. Jay Cuda has built a strong platform (38,000 followers) behind baseball figures and facts that seem a bit odd and in some cases useless for your day-to-day functions, but provide humorous or extraordinary information.

Cuda publishes something new or peculiar on a near-daily basis. Below are ten facts you may (or may not) know about the St. Louis Cardinals with help from his research.

BONUS FACT: The Cardinals don’t have possums in their broadcast booth (What a relief, sorry Oakland A’s fans).

The Cardinals enter Saturday with an 8-12 in the young 2023 season, still in the early stages of a 10-game west coast road trip that runs through Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.