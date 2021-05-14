Paul DeJong heads to injured list with broken rib

ST. LOUIS, Mo–Ahead of Friday night’s series start on the road in San Diego, the St. Louis Cardinals placed shortstop Paul DeJong on the 10-day injured list with a rib fracture and recalled infielder Max Moroff from AAA Memphis.
DeJong was hit by a pitch in Wednesday’s game against the Brewers by Milwaukee pitcher Freddy Peralta. The move to the injured list is retroactive to May 10.
To make room on the 40-man roster for Moroff, the Cardinals moved pitcher Jordan Hicks to the 60-day injured list. Hicks has been out with elbow inflammation.
DeJong started the season as the team’s cleanup hitter but has mostly been hitting fifth in the lineup once the Cardinals moved Dylan Carlson into the second spot ahead of Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.
DeJong is tied for the team lead in home runs with 7.
Moroff first reached the majors with Pittsburgh and has played parts of four seasons in the big leagues with the Pirates and Indians.