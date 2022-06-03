ST. LOUIS – Paul Goldschmidt just completed one of the finest months of his baseball career, and Major League Baseball is taking notice.

The St. Louis Cardinals first baseman was named National League Player of the Month for his surge in May.

Goldschmidt led the National League with .404 batting average in May. His 1.288 OPS and 33 RBIs last month was the best in the MLB, while his 10 home runs during the month ranked second in the National League behind Mookie Betts.

Goldschmidt extended his active hitting streak to 25 games Friday with a home run in the Cardinals matinee against the Cubs. Three more hits would give Goldschmidt a personal-best hitting streak and push him halfway to Joe DiMaggio’s MLB record of 56.

Goldschmidt is the second Cardinal to win Player of the Month honors this year with Nolan Arenado also taking home such honors in April. In the American League, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge took home Player of the Month honors.