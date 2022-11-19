ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt as the National League’s Most Valuable Player of 2022. It’s his first MVP honor in his 12-year MLB career and the 21st such honor in Cardinals franchise history.

Goldschmidt isn’t the only Cardinal being honored for a standout season. Major League Baseball has recognized several Cardinals with awards and nominations for the 2022 campaign, one in which St. Louis finished 93-69 and clinched a fourth straight postseason berth.

Award Winners

This is a list of awards that Cardinals players have won on behalf of Major League Baseball, the MLB Players Choice Awards or MLB Retired Players Association. All are for National League awards unless otherwise noted.

Most Valuable Player – Paul Goldschmidt

Hank Aaron (Top Hitter) – Paul Goldschmidt

Silver Slugger – Paul Goldschmidt (First Base), Nolan Arenado (Third Base)

Gold Glove – Nolan Arenado (Third Base), Brendan Donovan (Utility Specialist)

Platinum Glove – Nolan Arenado

MLBPA Outstanding Player – Paul Goldschmidt

MLBPA (Retired Committee) Heart and Hustle – Paul Goldschmidt (MLB)

Award Nominees/Vote-Getters

This is a list of awards that Cardinals players were nominated for on behalf of Major League Baseball or received votes for on behalf of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. All are for National League awards unless otherwise noted.

Most Valuable Player – Nolan Arenado (Third place)

Rookie of the Year – Brendan Donovan (Third place)

Manager of the Year – Oli Marmol (Fourth place)

Cy Young – Ryan Helsely (Twelfth place)

Silver Slugger (Nominees) -Tommy Edman (Second Base), Albert Pujols (Designated Hitter)

Gold Glove (Nominees) – Paul Goldschmidt (First Base), Tommy Edman (Second Base, Utility Specialist)

Comeback Player (Nominee) – Albert Pujols

Roberto Clemente (Best Humanitarian) – Paul Goldschmidt (MLB Nominee)

What’s left?

Believe it or not, there are a few more accolades that the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals could pick up this offseason.

All MLB Team – Fans can vote for the All-MLB Team until Nov. 22. The award intends to honor the best position players, in addition to starting pitchers and relief pitchers. The awards will be announced on Dec. 5. Cardinals nominees include Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Tommy Edman, Albert Pujols and Ryan Helsley.

– Fans can vote for the All-MLB Team until Nov. 22. The award intends to honor the best position players, in addition to starting pitchers and relief pitchers. The awards will be announced on Dec. 5. Cardinals nominees include Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Tommy Edman, Albert Pujols and Ryan Helsley. Edgar Martinez – A committee of baseball beat reporters, broadcasters and public relations departments cast votes for MLB’s most outstanding designated hitter. The award has generally been given to American League hitters, though could change after the National League inherited the designated hitter full-time in 2022. Perhaps it’s one last shot at an accolade for Albert Pujols.

– A committee of baseball beat reporters, broadcasters and public relations departments cast votes for MLB’s most outstanding designated hitter. The award has generally been given to American League hitters, though could change after the National League inherited the designated hitter full-time in 2022. Perhaps it’s one last shot at an accolade for Albert Pujols. Reliever – A panel of retired MLB relievers cast votes for the best relief pitchers in the American and National Leagues. No Cardinals have ever won an accolade, but maybe Ryan Helsley has a chance.

MLB has not yet released timetables on when the Edgar Martinez or Reliever awards might be announced, though both are expected this offseason.