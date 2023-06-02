PITTSBURGH – The St. Louis Cardinals open their June schedule on a six-game roadtrip. The finale of their next upcoming series will only be available to stream through Peacock.

Peacock first ventured into the world of streaming MLB games last year. Like last year, the streaming service will offer a variety of early Sunday morning baseball broadcasts.

As part of this year’s series, the St. Louis Cardinals will take on Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday via Peacock. First pitch is set for 10:35 a.m. CT.

Peacock is offering a limited-time deal for access to its streaming service for $19.99 per year. That will include access to MLB broadcasts. Some streaming packages also start at $4.99 per month. To set up an account or check on your access to baseball broadcasts through Peacock, click here.

This weekend’s broadcast will likely include a Cardinals legend as well. Albert Pujols is expected to join Sunday’s broadcast on Peacock, according to reports from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Pujols enjoyed some historic games at PNC Park in the final month of his career last year, matching and passing Alex Rodriguez for fourth place all-time on the MLB home runs list in an eventual quest that led him to 703 home runs.