ST. LOUIS – The Philadelphia Phillies pull off a stunner at Busch Stadium, rallying for six ninth-inning runs in a 6-3 comeback victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Phillies loaded the bases against Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, just three days after he dealt with some finger issues in a late regular season game. Helsley navigated through the eighth inning and departed with the Cardinals leading, 2-1.

Jean Segura picked up the big hit for the Phillies, a single just above Tommy Edma’s glove to give the Phillies a 3-2 lead in the first at-bat after a pitching change.

The Cardinals entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead. Nolan Gorman drove in one on a pinch-hit, two-out single, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Phillies’ big inning.

Juan Yepez broke a scoreless tie in the seventh-inning with a two-run, pinch-hit home run. Yepez pinch-hit for Corey Dickerson in the seventh inning. It came after the Phillies lifted starting pitcher Zack Wheeler, who held the Cardinals scoreless over 6.1 innings. The game, until the end, was primarily a pitcher’s duel. Jose Quintana started the game for the Cardinals, firing 5.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

The winner of the Cardinals-Phillies Wild Card Series will advance to take on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series next week. The Phillies now hold a 1-0 series lead and just need one more to advance.