ST. LOUIS – Two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper capitalized on a first-pitch curveball as the Philadelphia Phillies jump out to an early 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series.

Harper blasted the Phillies’ first home run of the series in the second inning of Game 2. Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas limited damage and departed after 4.1 innings. Mikolas struck out Harper in the next at-bat and had three punchouts before Jordan Montgomery entered. Philadelphia added on one more run from a Kyle Schwarber sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.

The Cardinals were unable to capitalize on a Lars Nootbaar leadoff single in the first inning. St. Louis has mustered only two hits through five innings of Game 2 and seven total through 14 innings over the two Wild Card games thus far.

The best-of-three National League Wild Card Series could stretch into Sunday if the Cardinals win. A loss would mark an ultimate end to the 2022 season. The winner of the series will face the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series next week.

Check back with FOX 2 for more in-game updates.