ST. LOUIS – There’s nothing like Opening Day in St. Louis, and thousands are enjoying the full experience as the Cardinals open the 2023 season at Busch Stadium.

Celebrations began early, some fans arriving to downtown St. Louis as early as sunrise. Crowds packed pep rallies at Ballpark Village and Kiener Plaza.

Fans had the chance to enter Busch Stadium three hours ahead of game time, catching both the Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays in batting practice.

More celebrations are set to come. The on-field Opening Day ceremonies will begin around 2:25 p.m. Fans can expect Clydesdales, players to be escorted in cars and a first pitch between former Cardinals stars Scott Rolen and Matt Holliday.

First pitch for the new season is set for 3:10 p.m. Check out the photo gallery above with snapshots from inside and outside the stadium and follow FOX 2 for coverage of the home opener.