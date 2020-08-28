Pirates earn doubleheader sweep over Cardinals

Dexter Fowler #25 of the St. Louis Cardinals leaves the field after recording the final out of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning during game two of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium on August 27, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Erik Gonzalez and Adam Frazier singled in runs, rookie Cody Ponce earned his first big league victory and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 for a doubleheader sweep.

Cole Tucker drove in the go-ahead run in extra innings in the Pirates’ 4-3 win in the opener.

Ponce was used as a reliever in his first two appearances this season and made his first major league start. He went 5 2/3 innings, holding the Cardinals scoreless and scattering five hits.

Nick Turley pitched the seventh to record his first save in the majors.

Prior to this year, Turley hadn’t appeared in affiliated ball since 2017 due to elbow injuries.