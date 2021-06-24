Pirates snap 9-game losing streak vs. Cardinals with 8-2 win

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, June 24, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bryan Reynolds had a three-run homer among his three hits, Chad Kuhl pitched six strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a nine-game losing streak against the St. Louis Cardinals with an 8-2 victory.

Adam Frazier and Phillip Evans also homered for Pittsburgh in its first win over St. Louis since Sept. 18, 2020.

Kuhl allowed one run and three hits in six innings to improve to 2-3 in 10 career starts against the Cardinals.

St. Louis has lost four in a row and 15 of its last 20 since June 2. Carlos Martínez allowed five runs and five hits with seven walks in five innings.

By DAVID SOLOMON, Associated Press