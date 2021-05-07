Pitcher Goes Yard Alert: Flaherty hits homer off former Cardinal Austin Gomber

ST. LOUIS, Mo–Jack Flaherty and Austin Gomber made their way up the Cardinals’ minor league ladder together before reaching St. Louis. Flaherty arrived first in 2017, with Gomber following in 2018.
On Friday, they opposed eachother on the mound, with Gomber making his first appearance at Busch Stadium since he was traded to Colorado for Nolan Arenado. Beforehand, St. Louis Manager Mike Shildt was asked about the pitchers’ friendship, and the likelihood the two had been exchanging pleasantries, knowing Friday’s matchup would feature them both.
Then he was asked which pitcher was the better hitter. Shildt not surprisingly went with his current ace, saying Flaherty has “taken as good at-bats as I’ve seen a pitcher take, I’ll leave it at that.”
In the bottom of the third, Flaherty let his bat do the talking.
The blast into the left-field bleachers gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead Friday in the first game of a three-game series. Gomber gave up a 2-run homer to another former Cardinal teammate Harrison Bader.