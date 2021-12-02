Player photos omitted from Cardinals website due to lockout

St. Louis Cardinals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – After the Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expired Wednesday night photos of current Cardinals players have been stripped from the website.

This omission has left a lot of blank space on the Cardinals website, and the roster page on the site is especially bare. In the spot where the players’ headshots usually are is now a grey nondescript silhouette.

Major League Baseball wrote a note to fans letting them know this omission of content would be happening.

Until a new agreement is reached, there will be limitations on the type of content we display. As a result, you will see a lot more content that focuses on the game’s rich history. Once a new agreement is reached, the up-to-the minute news and analysis you have come to expect will continue as usual.

MLB.com said.

Players and owners had successfully reached four consecutive agreements without a stoppage, but they have been headed for a confrontation for more than two years. Talks ended Wednesday when management negotiators left the union’s hotel about nine hours before the deal lapsed at 11:59 p.m. EST. Players said MLB did not make any new central economic proposals this week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News