ST. LOUIS – Some of our favorite Cardinals talked about their favorite pre-game meals with TikTokkers.

Pitcher Miles Mikolas told @batboysbaseball that he has a cheeseburger and french fries, and washes it down with “an ice-cold Coke.”

No surprise here, but Tyler O’Neill said he fasts. The right fielder treats his body like a temple in order to put up the numbers he does in the gym.

“I’m a big faster actually before the game,” O’Neill said. “I don’t like to eat before the game at all. I want to feel hungry out there and feel lean and feel fast.”

Third baseman Nolan Arenado and shortstop Paul DeJong have similar approaches.

“Steak and rice. Just some sort of protein and carbs I think will fill my belly up and get ready to go,” Dejong said.

Arenado said he likes to fuel with rice and chicken or rice and steak and then he throws in a PB&J.

There’s another Cardinals player that also enjoys a PB&J before a game, but he takes it to another level. He is devoted to PB&J sandwiches the same way he is devoted to the St. Louis organization.

“I have a PB&J one hour before every game since 2005. Really, since I was about 5,” Adam Wainwright said.