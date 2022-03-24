ST. LOUIS–We’re two weeks away from the belated start of the 2022 major league baseball season. Due to the late start, owners and players have agreed that rosters for the first month of the season will sit at 28 instead of 26, with no restrictions on the number of pitchers. Removing that limit, and the fact that the Cardinals are dealing with injury concerns that will keep pitchers Jack Flaherty and Alex Reyes out of action makes it a little more difficult to project what the opening day roster could look like.

Here’s a look at how it could all shake out:

Catchers (2): Yadier Molina, Andrew Knizner.

In the offseason, the front office spoke of the hope that Ivan Herrera could see time in the big leagues at some point in 2022 to prepare for an expected role in 2023. Unless Molina has an injury issue that slows him after a late arrival in camp, that won’t happen at the start of the season.

Infielders (6): Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa, Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan

Outfielders (5): Tyler O’Neill, Harrison Bader, Dylan Carslon, Corey Dickerson, Lars Nootbaar

Pitchers (14): Adam Wainwright, Dakota Hudson, Steven Matz, Miles Mikolas, Jake Woodford, Genesis Cabrera, Giovanny Gallegos, Drew VerHagen, T.J. McFarland, Nick Wittgren, Ryan Helsley, Aaron Brooks, Kodi Whitley, Jordan Hicks.

Given the pitching injuries, you can make an argument to carry 15 pitchers with the idea of adding someone like Johan Oviedo who, along with Jordan Hicks, could be in the mix to piggyback a starter out of the bullpen. Or, the team could decide that the best course would be to let Oviedo stay on a starter track in Memphis, ready to be recalled.

Signing Corey Dickerson certainly eats into the potential at-bats Juan Yepez could have seen between a bench role and time at DH. The question would appear to be if enough of a role at the big league level exists to keep him here or if he’s better served playing regularly in Memphis.