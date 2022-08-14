ST. LOUIS – Albert Pujols sparks the St. Louis Cardinals to a series victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, crushing two home runs in a 6-3 win Sunday.

The home runs are No. 688 and 689 in the career of Albert Pujols, putting him closer to two milestones.. He needs eight more for the fourth-most home runs all-time and 11 more to join exclusive company in the 700-club.

Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson also homered in the victory. Miles Mikolas tossed eight innings of two-run ball. The Cardinals hold a 1.5-game division lead over the Milwaukee Brewers after Sunday’s victory.

