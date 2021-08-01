Pujols congratulates Yadi for passing him on Cardinals all-time hits list

Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a single to move into fourth place of career hits with the St. Louis Cardinals during a game against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on August 1, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Sunday’s Cardinals 7-3 win over the Minnesota Twins had an added cherry on top for the Busch Stadium faithful.

Catcher Yadier Molina recorded a pair of hits in the game, moving him to fourth all-time on the Cardinals hits list and passing former teammate Albert Pujols. And in a moment of sports serendipity, No. 4 and No. 5 are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

Molina eclipsed his friend by hitting a single in the fifth inning.

After the game, Pujols went on social media to congratulate his “little brother” and heralded Molina as the best catcher in baseball.

