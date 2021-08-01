Pujols congratulates Yadi for passing him on Cardinals all-time hits list

ST. LOUIS – Sunday’s Cardinals 7-3 win over the Minnesota Twins had an added cherry on top for the Busch Stadium faithful.
Catcher Yadier Molina recorded a pair of hits in the game, moving him to fourth all-time on the Cardinals hits list and passing former teammate Albert Pujols. And in a moment of sports serendipity, No. 4 and No. 5 are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.
Molina eclipsed his friend by hitting a single in the fifth inning.
After the game, Pujols went on social media to congratulate his “little brother” and heralded Molina as the best catcher in baseball.