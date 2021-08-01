Pujols congratulates Yadi for passing him on Cardinals all-time hits list

Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a single to move into fourth place of career hits with the St. Louis Cardinals during a game against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on August 1, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Sunday’s Cardinals 7-3 win over the Minnesota Twins had an added cherry on top for the Busch Stadium faithful.

Catcher Yadier Molina recorded a pair of hits in the game, moving him to fourth all-time on the Cardinals hits list and passing former teammate Albert Pujols. And in a moment of sports serendipity, No. 4 and No. 5 are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

Molina eclipsed his friend by hitting a single in the fifth inning.

After the game, Pujols went on social media to congratulate his “little brother” and heralded Molina as the best catcher in baseball.

Congratulations to my little brother @Yadimolina04 for passing me on the @Cardinals all-time hit list.

Your hard work and dedication has paid off! Not only are you one of the premier hitters in baseball, but you are the greatest catcher in the game today and future HOFer. pic.twitter.com/SOIoUotufN — Albert Pujols (@PujolsFive) August 2, 2021