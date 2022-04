ST. LOUIS – Albert Pujols attempted to steal third base Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pujols is not known for his speed, and when he was tagged out one of the announcers said, “Not quite sure what Pujols was thinking there.” Click here to watch the video.

This play happened during the Brewers’ home opener. The Cardinals lost 1-5. The two teams meet again Friday in Milwaukee at 7:10 p.m.