BOSTON (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster in the first inning and the St. Louis Cardinals broke it open with a six-run sixth in an 11-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox.
Nolan Gorman and Tyler O’Neill both had a solo shot for the Cardinals, who rebounded after losing the opener of the three-game series.
Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman each had a two-run single during the big inning. The Red Sox lost for just the fourth time in 16 games.
Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz greeted Cardinals’ first baseman Albert Pujols before the game while many Red Sox fans also applauded for Pujols in a late-game at-bat.
The St. Louis Cardinals also picked up their first win at Fenway Park since Game 2 of the 2013 World Series.