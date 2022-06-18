BOSTON (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster in the first inning and the St. Louis Cardinals broke it open with a six-run sixth in an 11-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Nolan Gorman and Tyler O’Neill both had a solo shot for the Cardinals, who rebounded after losing the opener of the three-game series.

Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman each had a two-run single during the big inning. The Red Sox lost for just the fourth time in 16 games.

Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz greeted Cardinals’ first baseman Albert Pujols before the game while many Red Sox fans also applauded for Pujols in a late-game at-bat.

The St. Louis Cardinals also picked up their first win at Fenway Park since Game 2 of the 2013 World Series.

St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, right, hugs former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz while being honored during a ceremony before a baseball game, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols comes up to bat during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. Pujols struck out on a foul tip. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

St. Louis Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill celebrates after his solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman (16) is congratulated for his solo home run during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Red Sox’s Franchy Cordero stands in front of the scoreboard during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Red Sox’s Kutter Crawford, left, looks to the outfield after giving up a solo home run to St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman, back right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)