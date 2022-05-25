ST. LOUIS – Albert Pujols is aiming for a World Series Championship, not 700 home runs, even though he is only 17 away.

At Top Golf in Chesterfield Wednesday during a charity event for the Pujols Family Foundation, the heavy hitter said he’s enjoying his final year with his friends Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.

“It’s pretty awesome to be back here and just play my last year where everything started here with the Cardinals and, you know, try to win another championship,” Pujols said.

He sits at 683 career home runs, but he’s not concerned with that personal record when he gets in the batter’s box.

“I’m not chasing anything. I just try to do my thing,” Pujols said. “I just let things happen. My job pretty much is to try to get ready to play every day and focus to help our ball club to win every night however I can. At the end of the day, you know, if it happens, it happens, but it’s something that I don’t even think about.”

He has also been seen this season helping out some of the younger guys on the team. He said he is just returning the favor because veteran players helped him early on in his career.

Now that he’s back in St. Louis, he gets to enjoy even more of his foundation’s events.

“I think all of the credit goes to God first, but Todd Perry and the group that runs the foundation, they put in hard work day in and day out,” Pujols said. “Those are the people that deserve the credit.”