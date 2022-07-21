ST. LOUIS – Albert Pujols received the ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award Wednesday night at the ESPYS.

The Pujols Family Foundation is in its 18th year and does work in the Dominican Republic as well as supports people with Down syndrome. Both of these causes are close to his heart. The Dominican Republic native’s daughter, Isabella, has Down syndrome.

“As great as my career has been, my passion is what I do when the season is over and that is to serve and to give back. That is how I want to be remembered,” Pujols said in a video that played at the ESPYS. Click here to watch the full video.

The power hitter is in the final season of his MLB career.

In his acceptance speech, Pujols said “Muhammad Ali was an incredible man who wanted to change the world. He used his platform to make an impact to help those in need.” There is no doubt the Cardinal has done the same.