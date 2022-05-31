ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and the St. Louis Cardinals, boosted by a strong start from Adam Wainwright, beat the San Diego Padres 3-2.

Tommy Edman began the 10th as the Cardinals’ automatic runner at second. After Paul Goldschmidt was intentionally walked by Taylor Rogers and Nolan Arenado fouled out, Edman stole third.

Pujols followed with his second sacrifice fly of the game, lifting a ball to the left that easily scored Edman. Wainwright struck out 10 with one walk in throwing 115 pitches over seven shutout innings. He allowed just two hits, both singles to St. Louis native Luke Voit.