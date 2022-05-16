QUEENS, NY – Rain has postponed tonight’s Major League Baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets. It will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at 2:10 CST. The second game will follow the first after around a half hour.

The teams are set to play a four-game series — their first meeting since getting into a bench-clearing scuffle last month in St. Louis. With severe thunderstorms in the evening forecast, the game was postponed a little more than 3 1/2 hours before it was supposed to begin.