ST. LOUIS — Some tickets for the 2024 Cardinals season will go on sale this Friday. The team is calling November 17, Red Friday, and sales start at 10 a.m. Options include single-game All-Inclusive tickets and ticket packs for high-demand games like Opening Day, Red Sox, and the Cubs series.

There are five different five-game packs for the 2024 season. The Cubs Pack, Bobblehead Pack, Friday Pack, Sunday Pack, and Weekend Pack are available, starting at $55.

All-inclusive tickets come with food and beverages included. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for various premium areas inside Busch Stadium, as well as the Hoffmann Brothers Rooftop and Cardinals Nation Balcony at Ballpark Village. All-inclusive tickets start at $55.

Party Suite tickets for entertaining groups at Busch Stadium during 2024 games can be purchased starting Wednesday, November 15, at 10 a.m. The 2024 promotional giveaway schedule will be released later this week.

For more information and Red Friday ticket purchases, visit cardinals.com/redfriday or call 314-345-9000. Detailed listings of all 2024 holiday ticket packs are available on the website.