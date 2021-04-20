Registration open for 2021 Cardinals Kids Clinics, Paul DeJong to appear

ST. LOUIS – Registration is open for kids to learn baseball fundamentals from former Cardinals players and coaches.
The 16th annual St. Louis Cardinals Kids Clinics are open to kids ages 7-13 at multiple locations in greater St. Louis.
The clinics run from June 3 to July 27. It includes nine dates around St. Louis, one in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, one in Springfield, Illinois, and one in Effingham, Illinois.
The half-day clinics include small group instruction on pitching, hitting, baserunning and more. Paul DeJong will make an appearance at seven of the nine St. Louis area clinics.
The participants will receive a Cardinals t-shirt, two tickets to a future Cardinals game, pre-signed baseball cards from the instructors, and prize drawings for more Cardinals items.
Space is limited at each location and masks are required for all participants and families.
The clinic is $95-$99 per child.
Below are the dates and locations of each clinic.
- June 3 – Chesterfield, Mo. 8 AM – 12:30 PM
- June 8 – St. Peters, Mo. 8 AM – 12:30 PM
- June 10 – St. Peters, Mo. 8 AM – 12:30 PM
- June 15 – Ballwin, Mo. 8 AM – 12:30 PM
- June 17 – Cape Girardeau, Mo. 12:30 PM – 5 PM
- June 24 – Affton, Mo. 8 AM – 12:30 PM
- June 29 – Highland, Ill. 8 AM – 12:30 PM
- July 1 – Effingham, Ill. 12:30 PM – 5 PM
- July 15 – Granite City, Ill. 8 AM – 12:30 PM
- July 20 – Columbia, Ill. 8 AM – 12:30 PM
- July 22 – Wentzville, Mo. 8 AM – 12:30 PM
- July 27 – Springfield, Ill. 12:30 PM – 5 PM
Click here to register.