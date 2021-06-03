Relief changes: Cardinals designate Tyler Webb for assignment, activate Andrew Miller ahead of Reds series

ST. LOUIS- The Cardinals are activating veteran left-handed relief pitcher Andrew Miller in time for Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. Miller has been on the injured list since late April with a blister issue on his right foot.
To make room for Miller on the active roster, the team is designating fellow lefty reliever Tyler Webb for assignment, John Mozeliak, President of Baseball Operations confirmed Thursday night.
The team has seven days to waive or trade Webb. Mozeliak said he hoped Webb would be able to remain in the organization, meaning he would have to clear waivers before he could be be assigned to a minor league club.
In 22 games this season, Webb was 0-0 with a 13.22 ERA after spending parts of the past four seasons in St. Louis. Mozeliak said Thursday it came down to an inability to throw strikes, something that has plagued much of the Cardinal staff in 2021. Webb has 19 walks on the season.
In 9 appearances this season, Miller is 0-0 with an 8.59 ERA.
The rash of injuries, most recently sidelining ace pitcher Jack Flaherty for an undetermined amount of time with an oblique problem, has compromised the pitching depth the team thought it had coming into the season.
Mozeliak said that in the near-term, internal options to fill holes in the rotation would get an examination, without foreclosing on the idea of looking outside the organization if necessary.
For the moment, the internal options do no appear to include minor league prospects Matthew Liberatore and Zack Thompson, Mozeliak said.