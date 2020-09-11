Remembering Lou Brock: Public visitation tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – He was famous for stealing bases and hearts. Today, you can pay your respects to Lou Brock.

The news broke of Brock’s death on Sunday and the memorial in front of his statue has grown all week.

Athletes, baseball fans, and everyday people have reminisced on Lou Brock, his unbelievable plays, and his character. Several have shared their encounters and pictures with him via social media.

Now, everyone is invited to his viewing tonight. It is from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Austin Layne Mortuary on West Florissant Avenue.

Brock’s family will lay a wreath at his statue at Lindenwood University Saturday at 9:30 am. After a private funeral, they will lead a procession to Busch Stadium around 1:30 pm.

They will lay another wreath at the Busch Stadium Lou Brock statue, adding to what many others have left to show respect.

