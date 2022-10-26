ST. LOUIS – Adam Wainwright isn’t calling it quits just yet.

The longtime St. Louis Cardinals pitcher is expected to return for the 2023 season, according to reports from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold reported on the decision first.

Wainwright just completed his 17th MLB season with a respectable 3.71 earned run average, 11 wins and 143 strikeouts over 191.2 innings pitched this season. He also broke a baseball record with Yadier Molina in mid-September for most starts as a MLB battery.

After the Cardinals season ended Oct. 8 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wainwright said, “We’ll see” about his future plans beyond the 2022 season, but noted he hoped to come to a decision soon. The comments come as two Cardinals legends, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, retired after the Cardinals’ most recent postseason series loss a few weeks ago.

The Cardinals have organized a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, where the team could officially announce Wainwright’s return and other offseason preparations.