ST. LOUIS — Some big news is expected from the Cardinals today. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, they plan to finalize a deal with free-agent pitcher Sonny Gray. The Cardinals have not commented on or confirmed the report.

Gray is a right-handed American League Cy Young Winner runner-up. According to MLB.com he ranked third among qualifying major league pitchers last year with an ERA of 2.79.

The Cardinals are working to build up their pitching rotation this off-season. They signed veterans Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson last week.