Brewers postpone home opener with Cardinals due to positive COVID-19 tests

MILWAUKEE – Jon Heyman, an insider at the MLB Network, says that the Milwaukee Brewers-St. Louis Cardinals game scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests.

Heyman said the Cardinals have positive tests, which have forced the postponement of the Brewers home opener.

It is not clear who tested positive. This is a breaking news story and more details will be posted as it develops. Refresh this story for the latest updates.

The Cardinals were set to take on the Brewers in Milwaukee for the team’s home opener this afternoon.

Earlier this week, the Miami Marlins home opener scheduled for Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

The Brewers went 45-31 in division play in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 250 total home runs last season.

The Cardinals went 46-30 in division games in 2019. St. Louis hit .245 as a team last year while averaging 8.2 hits per game.

#StlCards are in process of contact tracing and that is no small thing here. They played #MNTwins at Target Field on Wednesday — and then Cleveland played there Thursday, presumably using same visitors' clubhouse. That's three teams in the same vicinity. https://t.co/XZy35YmAP9 — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) July 31, 2020

Brewers-Cardinsls game tonight postponed due to positive test — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2020