ST. LOUIS – The nostalgic “Field of Dreams” matchup is on track to return to next year and will likely pit the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, according to a new report.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports a 2024 “Field of Dreams” matchup of Cardinals-Giants is expected next year, but possibly somewhere other than the traditional site in Iowa.

Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama is being considered to host the game, according to Slusser. Giants legend Willie Mays played at Rickwood Field during his stint in the Negro Leagues with the Birmingham Black Barons.

Major League Baseball could announce more information on the “Field of Dreams” later this week, per Slusser.

The “Field of Dreams” stadium matchups are a relatively new to MLB and inspired by the 1980s Kevin Costner-starred baseball movie with the same namesake. The Chicago White Sox hosted the New York Yankees for the inaugural matchup in Dyersville, Iowa in 2021.

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds also played up north last summer. The “Field of Dreams” matchup is on hiatus this year as the Iowa venue undergoes some renovations.

Though not yet confirmed by the MLB teams, an announcement would be timely soon as the Cardinals wrap up a three-game home series with the Giants on Wednesday. The Cardinals are also just a few weeks away from a matchup overseas as part of the London Stadium Series.

FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.