Report: St. Louis Cardinals re-sign Adam Wainwright

ST. LOUIS, Mo–The Cardinals appear to be making the team’s first offseason addition to the club’s major league roster, and it is in the form of a familiar face.
MLB Network’s John Heyman and our news partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch report that Adam Wainwright is re-signing with the Cardinals. Heyman says it is a one-year, $8 million deal.
The Post-Dispatch had reported earlier this week that Wainwright received a “competitive” offer from San Diego.
The Cardinals have said during this offseason that bringing Wainwright and Yadier Molina back were top club priorities. Molina has taken to Instagram several times this winter with cryptic references to his future. He is believed to want a two-year contract.
The market for free agent catchers has thinned, first with James McCann signing with the New York Mets and then JT Realmuto re-signing with the Philadelphia Phillies this week. Washington, which could have offered another destination for Molina, appears close to a deal with Alex Avila.
The Cardinals had indicated that if Molina did not come back, it would look outside the organization for help and not rely solely on Andrew Knizner as his primary replacement, so if Molina were to accept another offer or retire, the free agent market would be limited.
This is a breaking story and will be updated