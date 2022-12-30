ST. LOUIS – Rosters are taking shape for next year’s World Baseball Classic. Three from the St. Louis Cardinals have already committed to the United States roster, and it appears the birds will be represented on another international team.

South Korean broadcast network SBS reports that Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is expected to represent Team Korea in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Edman is a native of San Diego, California, though his mother is a native of South Korea.

“I’m really happy to join the Korean national team. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to represent Korea and my Korean descent,” Edman told SBS in the report.

Edman is coming off a personal-best 6.4 WAR season in which he hit double-digit home runs drove in 50-plus runs and stole at least 30 bases for the second straight season. The switch-hitter split ample time between shortstop and second base last season.