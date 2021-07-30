Cardinals trade John Gant to Minnesota for veteran starter Happ

ST. LOUIS- Less than an hour before the 3pm Major League Baseball trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement with the Minnesota Twins to acquire left-handed starter J.A. Happ in an attempt to bridge the gap of innings facing the club before the expected return of Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas sometime in August.

We have acquired LHP J.A. Happ and cash considerations from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for RHP John Gant and minor league LHP Evan Sisk. pic.twitter.com/hWBToQme1o — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 30, 2021

Some peers saw the #Cardinals as fence-sitters for this trade deadline, not committing to selling or buying, and swapping John Gant for J.A. Happ is pretty much a move that is both selling and buying.



Their need for innings is real. And still exists. — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) July 30, 2021

Gant had been relegated to the bullpen after being in the rotation for much of the season. Gant was 4-6 with a 3.42 ERA, but like other Cardinals starters, had struggled with walks. He was arbitration-eligible at the end of the season and was seen by industry observers as a candidate to be non-tendered in the offseason.

Happ is on a 1-year, $8 million deal and is 5-6 with a 6.77 ERA. In 15 seasons, Happ is 128-98 with an ERA over 4.

Sisk, a minor league lefty with Springfield, was a 16th round draft pick in 2018.

Happ and Gant won’t have to go far to join their new teams. The Twins start a weekend series against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium Friday night. The starter originally slated for Minnesota, Jose Berrios, was traded to Toronto Friday afternoon.