ST. LOUIS – Chip Caray, grandson of former St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Harry Caray, is expected to join the Cardinals broadcast team for the upcoming season.

The decision was first reported Monday evening by David O’Brien, Braves beat reporter for The Athletic. Another report from The Athletic’s Cardinals beat writer Katie Woo notes that Caray is expected to take over play-by-play duties on TV broadcasts for the upcoming season.

The Cardinals, nor their TV partner Bally Sports Midwest, have yet to formally announce the decision as of 5:15 p.m. Monday.

Chip Caray has served on play-by-play broadcasts for the Atlanta Braves through Bally Sports South since 2005. He also called Chicago Cubs games on FOX affiliates from 1998 to 2004 and various baseball broadcasts on TBS from 2005-2009 throughout his early days of Braves coverage.

The Cardinals and Bally Sports Midwest have been looking to fill a vacancy in the play-by-play role for nearly two months. Dan McLaughlin had handled play-by-play duties for St. Louis Cardinals games through FOX Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Midwest since 2000. However, he no longer serves in the position after he was arrested for his third DWI last December.

Chip is a graduate of Parkway West High School in St. Louis County and he also majored in journalism at the University of Georgia. He is the son of longtime Braves broadcaster Skip Caray. Chip’s grandfather Harry called Cardinals broadcasts via radio for 25 seasons, starting in 1945.

Reports from over the weekend, primarily one from Belleville News-Democrat’s Jeff Jones, mentioned that the Cardinals had narrowed down their search to two candidates. Those options reportedly included St. Louis-raised sportscaster Aaron Goldsmith, who has worked Seattle Mariners broadcasts for several years.

