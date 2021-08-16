Reports: St. Louis Cardinals will not be in 2022 ‘Field of Dreams’ game

The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ST. LOUIS–Major League Baseball is going back to Iowa next summer to play a game in Dyersville, site of the Field of Dreams movie set.

But the St. Louis Cardinals will not be one of the teams participating, according to multiple reports Monday.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Reds and Cubs will play on August 11, 2022, which as of now is an off day before a series between the two teams in Cincinnati.

The Cardinals were supposed to be in the 2020 version of the game, before COVID forced the game to be canceled. Manager Mike Shildt talked last week about the disappointment he felt in not being able to participate.

Chicago Cubs manager Dave Ross let it slip last week that his club would be involved in the 2022 version, and it appeared as though the Cardinals were a potential match, with a window of opportunity surrounding an August 2-4 series between the clubs at Busch Stadium.

The St. Louis market ranked third-highest for last week’s broadcast, behind only New York and Chicago.