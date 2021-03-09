Reservations for home opener at Ballpark Village available Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Tickets to experience the Cardinals home opener at Ballpark Village go on sale Wednesday at 8:00 a.m.
Reservations can be made at Fox Sports Midwest Live!, Sports & Social, Cardinals Nation, The Bullock at Live! by Loews, The Together Credit Union Plaza and the Bud Deck Rooftop Deck at Budweiser Brew House.
The Bud Deck Rooftop Deck at Budweiser Brew House is offering 100 seated tickets for all games up until the All-Star Break. The tickets will only be sold in groups of two or four. Prices vary from $20 to $120 per seat.
Packages are available. The all inclusive package includes food and drink. The seat-only package gives fans the option to add upgrades.
Fans can also enjoy the game at FOX Sports Midwest Live! on the 40′ LED screen. Fans can make a reservation to enjoy the pregame there from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. or they can make their reservation from 2:30 p.m. until the end of the game. The tickets are sold as tables that can accommodate two to ten people for $40 a seat. The $40 fee will serve as a food and beverage credit for the fan towards their final bill.
Ballpark Village will be following COVID guidelines from the City of St. Louis Health Department and the CDC. Those measures include all guests 9-years-old and over must wear a mask while in indoor spaces, except for when eating or drinking. Click here for a full list of COVID guidelines.