Rockies rally for 3-2 win over Cards

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner, front, fields the throw as Colorado Rockies’ Joshua Fuentes scores the go-ahead run on a single hit by Elias Diaz in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz delivered a two-out run-scoring single in the ninth on an afternoon Germán Márquez struck out 11 and was picked for his first All-Star team, helping the Colorado Rockies rally for a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Díaz sent a 3-2 pitch from recently named All-Star closer Alex Reyes into left and Josh Fuentes beat the throw home with a head-first dive.

As the crowd cheered, Díaz was mobbed in the outfield by teammates. Díaz also lifted the Rockies past St. Louis with a three-run homer in the ninth on Thursday.

Trevor Story tied the game at 2-apiece with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Story added a solo homer in the first.

By PAT GRAHAM, Associated Press