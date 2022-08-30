CINCINNATI (AP) — Austin Romine hit a two-run homer as the Cincinnati Reds roughed up Dakota Hudson and beat St. Louis 5-1 Tuesday night, ending the Cardinals’ three-game winning streak.

Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols went 0 for 2 and was hit by pitch from Justin Dunn that caromed off his chest and caught his right forearm in the second inning. Pujols stayed in the game for the NL Central leaders and remained at 694 home runs, two behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time list.

Hudson (7-7), who had been 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA in three career starts at Great American Ball Park, gave up five straight hits to start a four-run burst in the third. Romine’s go-ahead liner that reached the front row of the seats in deep right-center field made it 2-1.

Hudson went 4 2/3 innings, giving up nine hits and five runs with one walk.

Dunn went four innings in his fifth start after missing the first half of the season with a right shoulder strain. He yielded just three hits and one run, which came on Tommy Edman’s leadoff homer in the third, and struck out four.

Derek Law (1-1), promoted from Triple-A Louisville earlier Tuesday after signing a minor league contract with Cincinnati on Aug. 14, allowed one hit over two innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Albert Almora Jr. (right shoulder contusion) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. Almora has been on the 10-day injured list since August 20.

UP NEXT

Cardinals LHP José Quintana (4-6, 3.45) pitched seven shutout innings in his last start against Cincinnati, won by the Pirates 1-0 at Pittsburgh on May 15 despite being held hitless by Hunter Greene and Art Warren. Reds LHP Mike Minor (3-10, 6.10) has won back-to-back starts for the first time all season.