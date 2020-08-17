Rookie Ramirez allows Four Homers, White Sox pound Cards, 7-2

It was not the Major League debut Cardinals rookie pitcher Roel Ramirez was expecting. Ramirez allowed back to back to back to back, yes that’s four home runs in a row in the fifth inning as the White Sox beat the Cardinals 7-2 Sunday in Chicago. Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez all homered off Ramirez to turn a tight 1-0 game into a 7-0 blowout.

Matt Carpenter drove in the two Cardinals runs with a single in the sixth inning. Dakota Hudson was the tough luck losing pitcher. He started the game and allowed just one run in four innings pitched.

The Cardinals now head to the north side of Chicago to begin and monster five game series with the Cubs on Monday.