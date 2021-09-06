Scherzer strikes out 13, Dodgers beat Cardinals 5-1

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out 13 in his hometown and Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Scherzer permitted one unearned run and six hits in eight innings in his 104th double-digit strikeout game, including six against St. Louis.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is six away from becoming the 19th player in big-league history to reach 3,000 Ks.

The Cardinals lost for the fourth time in five games. They dropped 3 1/2 games back of idle San Diego for the second NL wild card.