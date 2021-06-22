Schoop, Rogers drive in 3 apiece, as Tigers drub Cardinals 8-2

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) takes the ball from pitcher Johan Oviedo (59) in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers each drove in three runs as the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2.

Schoop homered and Rogers hit a two-run double in Detroit’s six-run fourth inning.

Tigers starter Tarik Skubal gave up two runs on four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Kyle Funkhouser (1-0) was credited with the victory for 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Johan Oviedo (0-3) took the loss, allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

